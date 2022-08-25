Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA)

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) is 39.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.90 and a high of $13.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCDA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.35% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -66.62% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.33, the stock is 12.82% and 25.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 43.84% off its SMA200. TCDA registered 231.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.61%.

The stock witnessed a 42.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.37%, and is 1.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 7.45% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 241.36% and -3.34% from its 52-week high.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tricida Inc. (TCDA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tricida Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.90% this year

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.83M, and float is at 51.02M with Short Float at 9.32%.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Tricida Inc. (TCDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Isern Brian M., the company’s possible member of 10% group. SEC filings show that Isern Brian M. sold 32,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $13.59 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Tricida Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Isern Brian M. (possible member of 10% group) sold a total of 37,339 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $13.42 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the TCDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Isern Brian M. (possible member of 10% group) disposed off 214,800 shares at an average price of $13.50 for $2.9 million. The insider now directly holds 738,276 shares of Tricida Inc. (TCDA).