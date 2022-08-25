Home  »  Markets   »  Inpixon (INPX) turns bullish with gain of 100.0 po...

Inpixon (INPX) turns bullish with gain of 100.0 points

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) is -76.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $1.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INPX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $12000.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $12000.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $12000.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -9.36% and -5.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing 5.41% at the moment leaves the stock -59.32% off its SMA200. INPX registered -85.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.57%.

The stock witnessed a 6.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.38%, and is -12.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.66% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

Inpixon (INPX) has around 210 employees, a market worth around $24.55M and $18.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.65% and -86.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.10%).

Inpixon (INPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inpixon (INPX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inpixon is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.40% this year

Inpixon (INPX) Top Institutional Holders

Inpixon (INPX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Inpixon (INPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

