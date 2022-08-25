Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) stock Surged by 2.87% yesterday

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) is -86.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $15.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MULN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.96% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 96.96% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is -15.42% and -31.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 66.07 million and changing 2.87% at the moment leaves the stock -76.30% off its SMA200. MULN registered -93.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.66%.

The stock witnessed a -20.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.20%, and is -16.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.65% over the week and 8.92% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 34.23% and -95.61% from its 52-week high.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Analyst Forecasts

Mullen Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -536.60% this year

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Top Institutional Holders

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Michery David, the company’s CEO, President. SEC filings show that Michery David sold 350,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $1.12 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.41 million shares.

Mullen Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Michery David (CEO, President) sold a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $1.10 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.76 million shares of the MULN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Michery David (CEO, President) disposed off 750,000 shares at an average price of $1.01 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 7,911,066 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN).

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading 15.14% up over the past 12 months.