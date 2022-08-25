New Big Money Means AT&T Inc. (T) Investors Could Reap Benefit

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is -3.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.67 and a high of $21.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The T stock was last observed hovering at around $18.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.73% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -80.1% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.01, the stock is -1.77% and -7.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.61 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -5.38% off its SMA200. T registered -13.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.18%.

The stock witnessed a -1.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.89%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

AT&T Inc. (T) has around 203000 employees, a market worth around $128.34B and $140.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.58 and Fwd P/E is 7.21. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.03% and -16.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

AT&T Inc. (T) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AT&T Inc. (T) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AT&T Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 468.40% this year

AT&T Inc. (T) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.17B, and float is at 7.12B with Short Float at 1.13%.

AT&T Inc. (T) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at AT&T Inc. (T) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUCZO STEPHEN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $25.04 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

AT&T Inc. (T): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -58.51% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -34.77% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -37.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.