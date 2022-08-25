New Big Money Means Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) is 1.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $1.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $1.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.86% off the consensus price target high of $1.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 17.86% higher than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is -0.17% and 5.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 5.50% at the moment leaves the stock 2.50% off its SMA200. FTK registered -17.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.81%.

The stock witnessed a 9.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.96%, and is 1.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.24% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) has around 131 employees, a market worth around $92.22M and $64.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.61. Profit margin for the company is -31.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.31% and -41.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-121.70%).

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flotek Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.20% this year

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.86M, and float is at 71.09M with Short Float at 4.21%.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GIBSON JOHN W JR, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that GIBSON JOHN W JR bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $1.08 per share for a total of $4320.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.88 million shares.

Flotek Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that GIBSON JOHN W JR (CEO and President) bought a total of 3,947 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $1.01 per share for $3986.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the FTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Agadi Harshavardhan V (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.36 for $27200.0. The insider now directly holds 90,000 shares of Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK).

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading -4.42% down over the past 12 months and Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 41.42% higher over the same period. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is -24.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.