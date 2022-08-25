New Big Money Means Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) is -33.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.21 and a high of $4.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SVM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $4.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 15.02% higher than the price target low of $2.93 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.49, the stock is -4.10% and -1.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -24.79% off its SMA200. SVM registered -40.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.88%.

The stock witnessed a 4.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.43%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has around 1289 employees, a market worth around $456.72M and $222.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.56 and Fwd P/E is 12.27. Distance from 52-week low is 12.62% and -47.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.40% this year

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.25M, and float is at 169.36M with Short Float at 0.68%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 25 times.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading -71.90% down over the past 12 months and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is -36.49% lower over the same period. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -25.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.