New Big Money Means Waste Management Inc. (WM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) is 3.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $138.58 and a high of $175.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WM stock was last observed hovering at around $173.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $173.48, the stock is 2.35% and 9.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 10.27% off its SMA200. WM registered 13.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.39%.

The stock witnessed a 11.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.08%, and is -1.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.01% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) has around 48500 employees, a market worth around $71.98B and $19.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.92 and Fwd P/E is 27.15. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.18% and -1.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Analyst Forecasts

Waste Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 414.40M, and float is at 412.40M with Short Float at 0.80%.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Waste Management Inc. (WM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rankin Devina A, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Rankin Devina A sold 22,082 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $175.00 per share for a total of $3.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50516.0 shares.

Waste Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Watson Michael J. (Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer) sold a total of 8,971 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $169.83 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32221.0 shares of the WM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Morris John J (EVP & Chief Operation Officer) disposed off 22,795 shares at an average price of $169.82 for $3.87 million. The insider now directly holds 95,461 shares of Waste Management Inc. (WM).

Waste Management Inc. (WM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading -24.03% down over the past 12 months and Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is 19.80% higher over the same period. Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is 11.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.