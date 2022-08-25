NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is -41.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $140.55 and a high of $346.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVDA stock was last observed hovering at around $171.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $172.22, the stock is -5.56% and 1.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 49.36 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -24.31% off its SMA200. NVDA registered -20.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.07%.

The stock witnessed a 4.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.61%, and is -6.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has around 22473 employees, a market worth around $452.84B and $29.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.21 and Fwd P/E is 31.74. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.53% and -50.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Analyst Forecasts

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 123.10% this year

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.51B, and float is at 2.40B with Short Float at 1.39%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEVENS MARK A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STEVENS MARK A sold 113,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $158.10 per share for a total of $17.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.48 million shares.

NVIDIA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that STEVENS MARK A (Director) sold a total of 113,850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $158.03 per share for $17.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.6 million shares of the NVDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Shoquist Debora (EVP, Operations) disposed off 23,644 shares at an average price of $188.23 for $4.45 million. The insider now directly holds 186,476 shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 10.26% higher over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -2.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.