ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is -19.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.65 and a high of $41.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCSC stock was last observed hovering at around $34.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.75% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.89% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 35.45% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.40, the stock is -13.26% and -11.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -16.84% at the moment leaves the stock -15.73% off its SMA200. SCSC registered -7.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.02%.

The stock witnessed a -10.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.06%, and is -16.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $729.88M and $3.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.44. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.87% and -30.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) Analyst Forecasts

ScanSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 157.00% this year

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.64M, and float is at 24.27M with Short Float at 1.28%.

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAUR MICHAEL L, the company’s CEO & Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that BAUR MICHAEL L sold 3,238 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $37.72 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75954.0 shares.

ScanSource Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that BAUR MICHAEL L (CEO & Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $38.74 per share for $69732.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79192.0 shares of the SCSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, WHITCHURCH CHARLES R (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $38.67 for $77340.0. The insider now directly holds 17,500 shares of ScanSource Inc. (SCSC).

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Industrial Company (GIC) that is trading -12.35% down over the past 12 months and Avnet Inc. (AVT) that is 11.50% higher over the same period. ePlus inc. (PLUS) is -7.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.