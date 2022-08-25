Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) is -19.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.22 and a high of $14.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 11.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.06, the stock is 4.17% and 11.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing 10.14% at the moment leaves the stock -14.03% off its SMA200. SLDP registered -28.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $99.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.69.

The stock witnessed a 19.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.91%, and is -0.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.62% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $6.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.02. Distance from 52-week low is 35.25% and -52.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.50% this year

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.13M, and float is at 121.54M with Short Float at 4.36%.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Campbell Douglas M, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Campbell Douglas M sold 270,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $7.08 per share for a total of $1.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.78 million shares.

Solid Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $6.54 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55505.0 shares of the SLDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Campbell Douglas M (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 250,000 shares at an average price of $6.50 for $1.62 million. The insider now directly holds 11,050,214 shares of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP).