Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Volatility At 5.12%, Should You Add A Position?

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is 34.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $5.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $4.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -14.15% lower than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.71, the stock is 6.73% and 12.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.45 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 2.19% off its SMA200. RIG registered 11.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.62.

The stock witnessed a 33.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.29%, and is 5.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 6.72% over the month.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has around 5530 employees, a market worth around $2.75B and $2.52B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.91% and -33.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.80% this year

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 692.00M, and float is at 653.59M with Short Float at 10.90%.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Transocean Ltd. (RIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHANG VANESSA C L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHANG VANESSA C L bought 12,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $3.21 per share for a total of $39483.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49200.0 shares.

Transocean Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Mohn Frederik Wilhelm (Director) bought a total of 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $3.75 per share for $7.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82.64 million shares of the RIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Perestroika (Director) acquired 2,000,000 shares at an average price of $3.75 for $7.5 million. The insider now directly holds 82,636,646 shares of Transocean Ltd. (RIG).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading 90.89% up over the past 12 months and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is 124.18% higher over the same period. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is 77.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.