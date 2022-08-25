Which institution holds the most shares in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) is 116.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.81 and a high of $17.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AERI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $15.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.28% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -8.43% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.18, the stock is 53.96% and 78.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.79 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 86.67% off its SMA200. AERI registered 3.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 169.15%.

The stock witnessed a 93.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 155.99%, and is 36.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 8.28% over the month.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) has around 376 employees, a market worth around $782.07M and $207.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 215.59% and -11.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.60%).

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.50% this year

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.56M, and float is at 43.02M with Short Float at 8.03%.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) that is trading 43.18% up over the past 12 months and Insmed Incorporated (INSM) that is 6.51% higher over the same period. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is -23.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.