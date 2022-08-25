Which institution holds the most shares in Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) is 52.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.31 and a high of $114.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CELH stock was last observed hovering at around $113.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $121.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.66% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -51.39% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.54, the stock is 13.63% and 38.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 72.80% off its SMA200. CELH registered 56.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.36%.

The stock witnessed a 38.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.29%, and is 14.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.43% over the week and 7.28% over the month.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has around 225 employees, a market worth around $8.99B and $486.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 591.35 and Fwd P/E is 86.34. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 196.37% and -1.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.70% this year

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.45M, and float is at 43.21M with Short Float at 13.70%.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kravitz Hal, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kravitz Hal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $110.00 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21797.0 shares.

Celsius Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that DESANTIS CARL (10% Owner) sold a total of 96,501 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $103.43 per share for $9.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.82 million shares of the CELH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Milmoe William H. (10% Owner) disposed off 196,501 shares at an average price of $103.43 for $20.32 million. The insider now directly holds 6,824,030 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH).

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) that is -10.66% lower over the past 12 months. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) is 28.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.