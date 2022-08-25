Which institution holds the most shares in Embraer S.A. (ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) is -37.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $19.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERJ stock was last observed hovering at around $11.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.06% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -108.58% lower than the price target low of $5.36 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.18, the stock is 5.87% and 17.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -10.63% off its SMA200. ERJ registered -35.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.98%.

The stock witnessed a 28.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.35%, and is -4.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has around 15427 employees, a market worth around $2.17B and $3.95B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.37. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.34% and -42.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Embraer S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.40% this year

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.66M, and float is at 175.18M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 20.81% up over the past 12 months and AAR Corp. (AIR) that is 38.46% higher over the same period. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is -21.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.