Which institution holds the most shares in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) is -78.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $16.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FXLV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $2.34, the stock is 19.63% and -27.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -74.08% off its SMA200. FXLV registered -83.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.69.

The stock witnessed a -33.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.09%, and is 4.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.12% over the week and 23.65% over the month.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $242.87M and $169.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.20. Profit margin for the company is -87.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 197.82% and -85.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.30%).

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -580.60% this year

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.92M, and float is at 47.79M with Short Float at 6.13%.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 205,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $2.34 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.35 million shares.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP (Director) bought a total of 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $2.46 per share for $1.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.27 million shares of the FXLV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP (Director) acquired 600,000 shares at an average price of $2.13 for $1.28 million. The insider now directly holds 9,019,437 shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV).

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) that is trading -0.89% down over the past 12 months and Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) that is -88.15% lower over the same period.