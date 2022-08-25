Which institution holds the most shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) is 4.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.81 and a high of $52.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLPI stock was last observed hovering at around $51.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.73% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -6.27% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.01, the stock is -1.25% and 4.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 9.67% off its SMA200. GLPI registered 6.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.96%.

The stock witnessed a -0.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.73%, and is -1.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.57% over the month.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $13.14B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.02 and Fwd P/E is 19.58. Profit margin for the company is 43.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.00% and -3.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.54M, and float is at 244.00M with Short Float at 1.14%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moore Brandon John, the company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that Moore Brandon John sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $52.00 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 19 that Moore Brandon John (EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec) sold a total of 2,714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 19 and was made at $50.00 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the GLPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 18, Moore Brandon John (EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec) disposed off 286 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $14300.0. The insider now directly holds 191,707 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI).

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading 6.97% up over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is 17.31% higher over the same period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -9.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.