Which institution holds the most shares in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is -36.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $2.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOMZ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is 0.39% and 24.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -2.22% off its SMA200. TOMZ registered -42.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.88.

The stock witnessed a 30.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.22%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.02% over the week and 17.94% over the month.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $21.39M and $8.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.00. Distance from 52-week low is 85.38% and -57.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.60%).

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -208.00% this year

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.72M, and float is at 14.33M with Short Float at 0.85%.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shane Dr. Halden Stuart, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Shane Dr. Halden Stuart bought 21,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 03 at a price of $2.02 per share for a total of $42824.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.94 million shares.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Shane Dr. Halden Stuart (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 22,082 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $2.00 per share for $44164.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.92 million shares of the TOMZ stock.