Which institution holds the most shares in YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) is 38.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $5.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YPF stock was last observed hovering at around $5.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $4.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.33% off the consensus price target high of $22.39 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -112.0% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.30, the stock is 28.28% and 47.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing 2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 28.78% off its SMA200. YPF registered 9.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.37%.

The stock witnessed a 65.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.64%, and is 14.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has around 22032 employees, a market worth around $4.69B and $10.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.80 and Fwd P/E is 3.24. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.94% and -9.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is a “Underweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.40% this year

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 393.01M, and float is at 193.35M with Short Float at 4.61%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 43.92% up over the past 12 months and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is 22.35% higher over the same period. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 78.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.