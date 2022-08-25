Which Institutions Own Shares In Ambev S.A. (ABEV)?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) is 8.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.42 and a high of $3.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABEV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $3.04, the stock is 5.45% and 12.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.9 million and changing 2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 7.96% off its SMA200. ABEV registered -4.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.70%.

The stock witnessed a 11.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.19%, and is 2.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $49.58B and $14.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.42 and Fwd P/E is 19.00. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.62% and -8.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.74B, and float is at 4.41B with Short Float at 0.70%.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) that is trading -41.55% down over the past 12 months. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is -14.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.