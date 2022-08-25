Which Institutions Own Shares In Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is -25.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $212.40 and a high of $317.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LH stock was last observed hovering at around $238.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.05% off its average median price target of $308.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.25% off the consensus price target high of $320.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 12.15% higher than the price target low of $265.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $232.80, the stock is -8.25% and -4.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -12.20% off its SMA200. LH registered -22.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.93.

The stock witnessed a -5.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.56%, and is -8.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) has around 75500 employees, a market worth around $21.14B and $15.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.14 and Fwd P/E is 12.86. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.60% and -26.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.60% this year

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.30M, and float is at 90.16M with Short Float at 2.32%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EISENBERG GLENN A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, EVP. SEC filings show that EISENBERG GLENN A sold 32,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $253.94 per share for a total of $8.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52158.0 shares.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Wilkinson Peter J (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,576 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $258.40 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1887.0 shares of the LH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Caveney Brian J (EVP, President of Diagnostics) acquired 42 shares at an average price of $242.19 for $10174.0. The insider now directly holds 14,172 shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH).

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) that is trading -9.74% down over the past 12 months and Centene Corporation (CNC) that is 48.06% higher over the same period. Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is 188.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.