Which Institutions Own Shares In Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is 57.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.27 and a high of $39.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOG stock was last observed hovering at around $31.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.56% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -8.03% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $32.41, the stock is 12.39% and 17.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 2.37% at the moment leaves the stock 26.29% off its SMA200. NOG registered 108.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.22%.

The stock witnessed a 23.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.30%, and is 10.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $859.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.63 and Fwd P/E is 3.14. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.30% and -17.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.40% this year

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.37M, and float is at 66.94M with Short Float at 5.89%.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rowling Robert B., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Rowling Robert B. sold 117,860 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $33.01 per share for a total of $3.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.26 million shares.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Rowling Robert B. (10% Owner) sold a total of 182,140 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $32.94 per share for $6.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.38 million shares of the NOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Rowling Robert B. (10% Owner) disposed off 400,000 shares at an average price of $33.26 for $13.3 million. The insider now directly holds 8,563,719 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG).

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) that is trading 90.13% up over the past 12 months and Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is 92.08% higher over the same period. Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) is 91.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.