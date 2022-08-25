Which Institutions Own Shares In Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is -32.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.31 and a high of $29.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCLH stock was last observed hovering at around $12.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.42% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -7.15% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.93, the stock is 6.58% and 13.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.23 million and changing 8.40% at the moment leaves the stock -23.40% off its SMA200. NCLH registered -45.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.79%.

The stock witnessed a 24.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.82%, and is 0.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has around 34700 employees, a market worth around $6.15B and $2.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.15. Distance from 52-week low is 35.11% and -52.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.80%).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.70% this year

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 419.11M, and float is at 416.29M with Short Float at 10.31%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHERMAN HOWARD J, the company’s Pres. & CEO Oceania Cruises. SEC filings show that SHERMAN HOWARD J sold 86,225 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $13.63 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Galbut Russell W (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $15.12 per share for $1.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the NCLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Binder Robert (Vice Chair, Pres. & CEO OC) disposed off 33,863 shares at an average price of $25.12 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 137,426 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -34.77% down over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is -57.84% lower over the same period. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is -57.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.