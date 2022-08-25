Which Institutions Own Shares In PTC Inc. (PTC)?

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) is -4.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.55 and a high of $136.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTC stock was last observed hovering at around $114.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $148.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.68% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 6.69% higher than the price target low of $124.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.71, the stock is -4.68% and 3.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 2.78% off its SMA200. PTC registered -11.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.61%.

The stock witnessed a 3.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.48%, and is -5.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

PTC Inc. (PTC) has around 6709 employees, a market worth around $13.89B and $1.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.48 and Fwd P/E is 22.32. Profit margin for the company is 26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.84% and -14.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

PTC Inc. (PTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PTC Inc. (PTC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PTC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 258.40% this year

PTC Inc. (PTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.07M, and float is at 105.42M with Short Float at 1.73%.

PTC Inc. (PTC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at PTC Inc. (PTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moret Blake D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Moret Blake D. sold 613 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $120.43 per share for a total of $73821.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.61 million shares.

PTC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Moret Blake D. (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $122.31 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.61 million shares of the PTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Moret Blake D. (Director) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $121.92 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 9,614,330 shares of PTC Inc. (PTC).

PTC Inc. (PTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) that is -37.13% lower over the past 12 months. Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is 10.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.