Which Institutions Own Shares In The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)?

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is 6.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.55 and a high of $146.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SJM stock was last observed hovering at around $142.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.78% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.92% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -29.85% lower than the price target low of $111.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.13, the stock is 6.72% and 9.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 7.74% off its SMA200. SJM registered 13.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.28%.

The stock witnessed a 10.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.95%, and is 3.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) has around 6700 employees, a market worth around $15.31B and $8.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.68 and Fwd P/E is 15.50. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.58% and -1.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.30M, and float is at 101.82M with Short Float at 4.71%.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Penrose Jill R, the company’s Chief People & Admin Officer. SEC filings show that Penrose Jill R sold 28,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $135.46 per share for a total of $3.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12806.0 shares.

The J. M. Smucker Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Tanner Geoff E (Chief Commercial & Marketing) sold a total of 10,039 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $138.23 per share for $1.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9542.0 shares of the SJM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Held Amy C (Chief Strategy & Int’l Officer) disposed off 23,587 shares at an average price of $138.58 for $3.27 million. The insider now directly holds 8,628 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM).

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is 3.78% higher over the past 12 months. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is 6.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.