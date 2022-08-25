Who are the Institutional Holders in China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS)?

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) is 56.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $4.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.20, the stock is 33.75% and 43.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -6.67% at the moment leaves the stock 44.82% off its SMA200. CAAS registered 11.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.32.

The stock witnessed a 49.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.34%, and is 27.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.39% over the week and 7.12% over the month.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) has around 3949 employees, a market worth around $129.11M and $504.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.67 and Fwd P/E is 14.00. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.91% and -6.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Automotive Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 323.50% this year

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.85M, and float is at 10.98M with Short Float at 0.22%.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) that is trading 18.74% up over the past 12 months and Dana Incorporated (DAN) that is -29.28% lower over the same period. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is 17.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.