Who are the Institutional Holders in Intuit Inc. (INTU)?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is -27.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $339.36 and a high of $716.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INTU stock was last observed hovering at around $449.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 16.21% off its average median price target of $553.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.34% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -3.5% lower than the price target low of $450.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $465.77, the stock is 0.17% and 10.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.57 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock -5.71% off its SMA200. INTU registered -15.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.66.

The stock witnessed a 12.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.75%, and is -2.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $135.29B and $12.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.89 and Fwd P/E is 33.73. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.25% and -35.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intuit Inc. (INTU) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intuit Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 282.00M, and float is at 274.18M with Short Float at 0.94%.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Insider Activity

A total of 136 insider transactions have happened at Intuit Inc. (INTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 91 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vazquez Raul, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Vazquez Raul sold 1,790 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $390.37 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2019.0 shares.

Intuit Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that FENNELL LAURA A (EVP, People and Places) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $392.39 per share for $3.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28717.0 shares of the INTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Chriss James Alexander (EVP, SBSEG) disposed off 984 shares at an average price of $386.29 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 343 shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU).

Intuit Inc. (INTU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -38.28% down over the past 12 months and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is 18.19% higher over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -13.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.