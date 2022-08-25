Who is the Top Investor In Evolent Health Inc. (EVH)?

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) is 33.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.36 and a high of $39.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVH stock was last observed hovering at around $35.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.54% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.65% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 7.4% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.04, the stock is 5.89% and 13.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 4.34% at the moment leaves the stock 28.84% off its SMA200. EVH registered 54.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.77%.

The stock witnessed a 10.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.42%, and is 7.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $3.43B and $1.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.24. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.41% and -5.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolent Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.07M, and float is at 83.71M with Short Float at 10.24%.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson John Paul, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Johnson John Paul sold 18,434 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $34.11 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Evolent Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that DUFFY MARY BRIDGET (Director) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $33.13 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50450.0 shares of the EVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Weinberg Jonathan (General Counsel) disposed off 14,335 shares at an average price of $34.96 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 135,103 shares of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH).

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) that is trading -5.73% down over the past 12 months and Artivion Inc. (AORT) that is -13.71% lower over the same period.