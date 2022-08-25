Who is the Top Investor In Sientra Inc. (SIEN)?

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) is -80.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $6.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 65.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is -29.86% and -24.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 6.03% at the moment leaves the stock -69.28% off its SMA200. SIEN registered -88.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.49%.

The stock witnessed a -11.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.52%, and is -28.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.65% over the week and 18.24% over the month.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has around 319 employees, a market worth around $45.15M and $85.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.26% and -89.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.90%).

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sientra Inc. (SIEN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sientra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.00% this year

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.65M, and float is at 60.65M with Short Float at 21.14%.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Sientra Inc. (SIEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Menezes Ronald, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Menezes Ronald sold 78,498 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $5.67 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Sientra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Van Hove Caroline F. (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 6,087 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $5.67 per share for $34513.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the SIEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 05, Bennett Oliver Christian (GC & Chief Compliance Officer) disposed off 3,615 shares at an average price of $5.56 for $20099.0. The insider now directly holds 76,868 shares of Sientra Inc. (SIEN).

Sientra Inc. (SIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) that is trading -30.34% down over the past 12 months and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) that is -43.27% lower over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is -23.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.