A peek at Astrotech Corporation (ASTC): Who has invested in It?

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) is -28.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $1.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.08% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.08% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is 3.23% and 5.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 3.19% at the moment leaves the stock -21.21% off its SMA200. ASTC registered -57.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.76%.

The stock witnessed a 8.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.72%, and is 3.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.96% over the week and 6.08% over the month.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $26.28M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.93% and -59.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.60%).

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Astrotech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.60% this year

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.61M, and float is at 46.51M with Short Float at 0.14%.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Leonard Braden Michael, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Leonard Braden Michael bought 167,589 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $0.47 per share for a total of $79554.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.14 million shares.

Astrotech Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Leonard Braden Michael (10% Owner) bought a total of 311,733 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $0.45 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.96 million shares of the ASTC stock.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 22.27% up over the past 12 months and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) that is 9.81% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 36.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.