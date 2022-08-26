A peek at Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN): Who has invested in It?

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) is -2.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.26 and a high of $30.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCRN stock was last observed hovering at around $25.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.93% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.38% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -17.61% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.05, the stock is 11.71% and 15.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 7.68% at the moment leaves the stock 21.65% off its SMA200. CCRN registered 25.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.12%.

The stock witnessed a 0.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.74%, and is 10.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 6.78% over the month.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) has around 2250 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $2.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.74 and Fwd P/E is 9.84. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.26% and -11.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.90%).

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.20% this year

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.47M, and float is at 36.87M with Short Float at 8.68%.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Martins John Anthony, the company’s President, CEO. SEC filings show that Martins John Anthony bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $25.24 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52039.0 shares.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Burns William J. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $20.54 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the CCRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Ball Susan E (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 17,458 shares at an average price of $20.72 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 205,812 shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN).

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is trading -35.77% down over the past 12 months. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) is -1.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.