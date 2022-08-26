A peek at First Solar Inc. (FSLR): Who has invested in It?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is 39.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.60 and a high of $123.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSLR stock was last observed hovering at around $118.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.25%.

Currently trading at $121.69, the stock is 11.61% and 43.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock 48.37% off its SMA200. FSLR registered 29.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.26%.

The stock witnessed a 58.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.27%, and is 3.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $13.24B and $2.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.95 and Fwd P/E is 66.72. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.18% and -1.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.40% this year

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.59M, and float is at 95.20M with Short Float at 4.91%.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Insider Activity

A total of 148 insider transactions have happened at First Solar Inc. (FSLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 74 and purchases happening 74 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gloeckler Markus, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Gloeckler Markus sold 465 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $118.74 per share for a total of $55214.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1373.0 shares.

First Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Gloeckler Markus (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 478 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $115.14 per share for $55037.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1373.0 shares of the FSLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, KENNEDY R CRAIG (Director) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $117.41 for $70446.0. The insider now directly holds 19,785 shares of First Solar Inc. (FSLR).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR): Who are the competitors?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is 6.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.