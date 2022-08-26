A peek at GEE Group Inc. (JOB): Who has invested in It?

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) is 25.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $0.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JOB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 64.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is 21.79% and 26.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 5.24% at the moment leaves the stock 30.63% off its SMA200. JOB registered 48.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.76%.

The stock witnessed a 27.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.11%, and is 9.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) has around 271 employees, a market worth around $80.77M and $162.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.26 and Fwd P/E is 7.95. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.46% and 5.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GEE Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/22/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.00% this year

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.10M, and float is at 109.00M with Short Float at 0.37%.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GEE Group Inc. (JOB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is trading -35.77% down over the past 12 months and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) that is -26.79% lower over the same period. Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) is -5.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.