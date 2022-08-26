A peek at Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV): Who has invested in It?

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) is -74.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $19.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GWAV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $3.57, the stock is 0.04% and -35.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 12.97% at the moment leaves the stock -59.33% off its SMA200. GWAV registered -75.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.48%.

The stock witnessed a -11.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.84%, and is 8.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.00% over the week and 10.76% over the month.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $34.27M and $18.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.90. Distance from 52-week low is 21.02% and -81.61% from its 52-week high.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) Analyst Forecasts

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.40% this year

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.34M, and float is at 0.73M with Short Float at 8.79%.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Plumlee John Bryan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Plumlee John Bryan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $3.27 per share for a total of $3275.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Plumlee John Bryan (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $3.54 per share for $3540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the GWAV stock.