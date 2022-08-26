A peek at Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Who has invested in It?

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is -33.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.05 and a high of $28.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPH stock was last observed hovering at around $17.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.39% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.75% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.65, the stock is 2.26% and 3.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 4.89% at the moment leaves the stock -14.36% off its SMA200. TPH registered -22.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.25.

The stock witnessed a 0.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.02%, and is 0.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) has around 1390 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $4.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.94 and Fwd P/E is 4.56. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.92% and -34.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Analyst Forecasts

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.90% this year

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.16M, and float is at 99.81M with Short Float at 4.98%.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAUER DOUGLAS F., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that BAUER DOUGLAS F. sold 81,295 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $24.19 per share for a total of $1.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that BAUER DOUGLAS F. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 30,787 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $24.11 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the TPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, BAUER DOUGLAS F. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $24.14 for $4.83 million. The insider now directly holds 462,693 shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH).

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -28.94% down over the past 12 months and D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is -21.15% lower over the same period. LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) is -35.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.