AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Volatility At 2.67%, Should You Add A Position?

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) is -19.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.40 and a high of $28.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AHCO stock was last observed hovering at around $20.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.57% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 24.04% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.75, the stock is -13.21% and -4.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 4.21% off its SMA200. AHCO registered -17.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.65.

The stock witnessed a -7.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.64%, and is -7.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has around 10700 employees, a market worth around $2.69B and $2.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.75 and Fwd P/E is 13.59. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.25% and -31.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.60% this year

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.33M, and float is at 87.16M with Short Float at 10.35%.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOYCE CHRISTOPHER J, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that JOYCE CHRISTOPHER J sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $22.20 per share for a total of $2.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

AdaptHealth Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that SkyKnight Aero Holdings II, LL (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $17.00 per share for $3399.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the AHCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, SkyKnight Aero Holdings II, LL (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $16.78 for $1.68 million. The insider now directly holds 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO).