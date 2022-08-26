Alkermes plc (ALKS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) is 7.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.24 and a high of $33.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALKS stock was last observed hovering at around $25.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.59% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.08% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.94, the stock is -2.74% and -10.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -5.04% off its SMA200. ALKS registered -18.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.77%.

The stock witnessed a -10.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.55%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) has around 2211 employees, a market worth around $4.09B and $1.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 56.04. Profit margin for the company is -8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.42% and -24.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.84M, and float is at 162.13M with Short Float at 4.74%.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Alkermes plc (ALKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nichols Christian Todd, the company’s SVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Nichols Christian Todd sold 7,474 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $28.26 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21035.0 shares.

Alkermes plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that LANDINE MICHAEL J (SVP, Corp Dev., Alkermes, Inc.) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $29.15 per share for $1.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the ALKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, LANDINE MICHAEL J (SVP, Corp Dev., Alkermes, Inc.) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $27.22 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 232,306 shares of Alkermes plc (ALKS).

Alkermes plc (ALKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 16.52% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -4.08% lower over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is -21.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.