Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) is 5.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.55 and a high of $42.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALSN stock was last observed hovering at around $37.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.17% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -23.81% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $38.38, the stock is -1.56% and -0.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 2.68% at the moment leaves the stock 0.54% off its SMA200. ALSN registered 2.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.94.

The stock witnessed a -3.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.21%, and is -2.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $3.75B and $2.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.31 and Fwd P/E is 6.53. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.91% and -8.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.50% this year

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.00M, and float is at 95.44M with Short Float at 2.87%.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Graziosi David S., the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Graziosi David S. sold 69,110 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $40.06 per share for a total of $2.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Graziosi David S. (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 134,443 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $38.98 per share for $5.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the ALSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Scroggins Eric C. (VP, Gen. Counsel) disposed off 3,475 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 25,941 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN).

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading -7.39% down over the past 12 months and Ford Motor Company (F) that is 20.96% higher over the same period.