Ameren Corporation (AEE) Volatility At 1.24%, Should You Add A Position?

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is 8.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.27 and a high of $99.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEE stock was last observed hovering at around $95.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $99.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.23% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -5.85% lower than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $96.32, the stock is 2.28% and 7.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 7.62% off its SMA200. AEE registered 10.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.70%.

The stock witnessed a 7.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.87%, and is -0.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) has around 9116 employees, a market worth around $24.72B and $6.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.72 and Fwd P/E is 22.06. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.00% and -2.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameren Corporation (AEE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.70% this year

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.20M, and float is at 257.32M with Short Float at 1.16%.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Ameren Corporation (AEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flores Rafael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Flores Rafael sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $96.07 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14178.0 shares.

Ameren Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that BAXTER WARNER L (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 54,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $93.19 per share for $5.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the AEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, BIRK MARK C (Chmn & President of Subsidiary) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $93.90 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 80,541 shares of Ameren Corporation (AEE).

Ameren Corporation (AEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading 20.12% up over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 31.43% higher over the same period. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is 11.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.