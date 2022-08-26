American Tower Corporation (AMT) turns bullish with gain of 22.7 points

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) is -8.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $220.00 and a high of $303.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMT stock was last observed hovering at around $264.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.76% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.7% off the consensus price target high of $347.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -7.3% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $268.24, the stock is -1.61% and 2.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 4.97% off its SMA200. AMT registered -5.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.75%.

The stock witnessed a 3.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.05%, and is -2.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) has around 6378 employees, a market worth around $125.38B and $10.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.09 and Fwd P/E is 54.19. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.93% and -11.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Tower Corporation (AMT) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Tower Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.50% this year

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Top Institutional Holders

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at American Tower Corporation (AMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HORMATS ROBERT D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HORMATS ROBERT D sold 150 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $254.53 per share for a total of $38180.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6571.0 shares.

American Tower Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that HORMATS ROBERT D (Director) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $235.40 per share for $47080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6721.0 shares of the AMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, HORMATS ROBERT D (Director) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $256.13 for $51226.0. The insider now directly holds 6,921 shares of American Tower Corporation (AMT).

American Tower Corporation (AMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) that is trading -6.77% down over the past 12 months and SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) that is -3.04% lower over the same period. Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is -22.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.