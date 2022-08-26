C3.ai Inc. (AI) Volatility At 5.12%, Should You Add A Position?

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) is -36.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.37 and a high of $55.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AI stock was last observed hovering at around $19.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.96% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -53.0% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $19.89, the stock is -4.27% and 1.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -17.06% off its SMA200. AI registered -59.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.79.

The stock witnessed a 8.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.38%, and is -8.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has around 704 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $252.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.77% and -64.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.90%).

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for C3.ai Inc. (AI) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

C3.ai Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.60% this year

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.09M, and float is at 89.61M with Short Float at 12.97%.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parkkinen Juho, the company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Parkkinen Juho sold 2,120 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $18.19 per share for a total of $38563.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

C3.ai Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that Parkkinen Juho (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,174 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $18.34 per share for $21531.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the AI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, ABBO EDWARD Y (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 175 shares at an average price of $19.21 for $3362.0. The insider now directly holds 212,473 shares of C3.ai Inc. (AI).

C3.ai Inc. (AI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -7.67% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -17.66% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -17.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.