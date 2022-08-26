Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) is -72.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.51 and a high of $19.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYRN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $1.60, the stock is -8.45% and -16.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -9.09% at the moment leaves the stock -61.54% off its SMA200. CYRN registered -84.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.99.

The stock witnessed a -21.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.10%, and is -7.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.03% over the week and 7.95% over the month.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) has around 166 employees, a market worth around $13.42M and $29.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.96% and -91.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-96.70%).

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.00% this year

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.39M, and float is at 5.97M with Short Float at 3.68%.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fleck Michael, the company’s VP Marketing. SEC filings show that Fleck Michael sold 1,510 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $1.94 per share for a total of $2929.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14139.0 shares.

Cyren Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that Tamir Michael (VP, Global Support Services) sold a total of 3,012 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $7.70 per share for $23192.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the CYRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Markowitz Eva Lilias (VP, Human Resources) disposed off 2,343 shares at an average price of $7.70 for $18041.0. The insider now directly holds 385,097 shares of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN).

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading -3.29% down over the past 12 months and Qualys Inc. (QLYS) that is 37.69% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -17.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.