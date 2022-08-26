Eventbrite Inc. (EB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) is -55.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.21 and a high of $22.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EB stock was last observed hovering at around $7.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.78, the stock is -4.57% and -19.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -41.68% off its SMA200. EB registered -56.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.75%.

The stock witnessed a -28.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.36%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) has around 707 employees, a market worth around $796.91M and $234.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.85% and -65.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 41.40% this year

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.02M, and float is at 77.27M with Short Float at 15.67%.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Eventbrite Inc. (EB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sagi Vivek, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Sagi Vivek sold 27,377 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $15.69 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Eventbrite Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Sagi Vivek (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 16,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $16.02 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27377.0 shares of the EB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Sagi Vivek (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $15.48 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 43,877 shares of Eventbrite Inc. (EB).

Eventbrite Inc. (EB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is trading -54.18% down over the past 12 months and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) that is -74.62% lower over the same period. Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is -49.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.