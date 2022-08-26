Here are the top Institutional holders of Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) shares

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is 41.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.45 and a high of $27.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARRY stock was last observed hovering at around $21.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $22.20, the stock is 12.53% and 48.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.39 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock 66.97% off its SMA200. ARRY registered 19.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 127.69%.

The stock witnessed a 70.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 129.81%, and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.15% over the week and 9.72% over the month.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has around 1348 employees, a market worth around $3.54B and $1.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.97. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 307.71% and -19.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -217.80% this year

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.29M, and float is at 148.10M with Short Float at 10.69%.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Patel Nipul M., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Patel Nipul M. bought 4,560 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $21.95 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Array Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 19 that Stacherski Kenneth R. (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 5,776 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 19 and was made at $11.33 per share for $65431.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99658.0 shares of the ARRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, Brinker Erica (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 3,975 shares at an average price of $12.53 for $49811.0. The insider now directly holds 66,481 shares of Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY).

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flex Ltd. (FLEX) that is trading 2.63% up over the past 12 months.