Here are the top Institutional holders of GoPro Inc. (GPRO) shares

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is -38.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.24 and a high of $12.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $6.38, the stock is -3.07% and 4.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -22.21% off its SMA200. GPRO registered -36.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.68%.

The stock witnessed a 3.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.78%, and is -3.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has around 766 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.80 and Fwd P/E is 6.90. Profit margin for the company is 31.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.64% and -47.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.40%).

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Analyst Forecasts

GoPro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 607.60% this year

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.65M, and float is at 127.57M with Short Float at 8.49%.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at GoPro Inc. (GPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCGEE BRIAN, the company’s EVP, CFO and COO. SEC filings show that MCGEE BRIAN sold 16,098 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $6.74 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

GoPro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Saltman Eve T. (SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec) sold a total of 2,715 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $6.71 per share for $18218.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the GPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, Jahnke Dean (SVP, Global Sales, CM, RE) disposed off 14,089 shares at an average price of $6.12 for $86246.0. The insider now directly holds 248,339 shares of GoPro Inc. (GPRO).

GoPro Inc. (GPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) that is trading -1.40% down over the past 12 months. Canon Inc. (CAJ) is 6.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.