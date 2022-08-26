Here are the top Institutional holders of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) shares

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) is 216.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $16.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUSA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $137.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.71% off the consensus price target high of $137.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.71% higher than the price target low of $137.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.52, the stock is 12.79% and 4.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing -5.44% at the moment leaves the stock 35.67% off its SMA200. HUSA registered 161.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 209.59%.

The stock witnessed a 6.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.22%, and is 7.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.35% over the week and 10.40% over the month.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $48.73M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 322.43% and -72.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.00%).

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Houston American Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.20% this year

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.92M, and float is at 8.86M with Short Float at 7.09%.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BitNile Holdings, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 564,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $1.24 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Houston American Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 406,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $1.40 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.81 million shares of the HUSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.59 for $23776.0. The insider now directly holds 1,502,500 shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA).

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include APA Corporation (APA) that is trading 122.84% up over the past 12 months and EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is 90.62% higher over the same period. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 202.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.