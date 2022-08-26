Here are the top Institutional holders of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) is -16.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.10 and a high of $7.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMGN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $6.22, the stock is 13.98% and 24.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing -3.86% at the moment leaves the stock 17.90% off its SMA200. IMGN registered 10.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.72%.

The stock witnessed a 16.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.25%, and is 5.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.50% over the week and 6.77% over the month.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $89.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.97% and -19.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.40%).

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -168.30% this year

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 253.34M, and float is at 219.83M with Short Float at 6.50%.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 22.46% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -21.39% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 5.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.