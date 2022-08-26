Here are the top Institutional holders of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) shares

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) is -37.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.49 and a high of $8.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIDE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -8.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -116.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.16, the stock is -12.85% and 3.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -24.20% off its SMA200. RIDE registered -60.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.21%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.68.

The stock witnessed a 4.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.76%, and is -11.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.33% over the week and 10.20% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 45.45% and -75.81% from its 52-week high.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.00% this year

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.82M, and float is at 166.64M with Short Float at 23.40%.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ritson-Parsons Jane, the company’s EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Ritson-Parsons Jane sold 36,193 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $1.61 per share for a total of $58271.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80474.0 shares.

Lordstown Motors Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that NINIVAGGI DANIEL A (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought a total of 15,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $2.43 per share for $37350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the RIDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, NINIVAGGI DANIEL A (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 4,600 shares at an average price of $2.44 for $11240.0. The insider now directly holds 4,600 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE).