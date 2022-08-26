Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD)

Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) is -90.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $17.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BOXD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 37.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is -24.01% and -29.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -84.13% off its SMA200. BOXD registered -87.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.02%.

The stock witnessed a -36.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.08%, and is -8.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.96% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) has around 250 employees, a market worth around $92.62M and $183.03M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.70% and -92.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.30%).

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boxed Inc. (BOXD) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boxed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.00% this year

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.22M, and float is at 60.18M with Short Float at 6.03%.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Boxed Inc. (BOXD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LIU DAVID, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LIU DAVID bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $1.66 per share for a total of $33284.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Boxed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Huang Chieh E. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $1.65 per share for $16492.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.31 million shares of the BOXD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Pearson Andrew C. (Director) acquired 45,000 shares at an average price of $1.54 for $69346.0. The insider now directly holds 565,589 shares of Boxed Inc. (BOXD).