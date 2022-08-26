Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT)

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is -21.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.47 and a high of $55.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EAT stock was last observed hovering at around $28.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.47% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -5.96% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.61, the stock is -4.88% and 9.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -15.13% off its SMA200. EAT registered -47.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.33%.

The stock witnessed a 17.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.77%, and is -14.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.14% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has around 59491 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $3.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.77 and Fwd P/E is 7.77. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.26% and -48.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.20%).

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brinker International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 350.20% this year

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.40M, and float is at 43.06M with Short Float at 10.83%.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Brinker International Inc. (EAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Comings Douglas N., the company’s SVP & Co-COO, Chili’s. SEC filings show that Comings Douglas N. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $30.91 per share for a total of $15455.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25659.0 shares.

Brinker International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Ranade Prashant (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $25.40 per share for $12700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11307.0 shares of the EAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Comings Douglas N. (SVP & Co-COO, Chili’s) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $30.18 for $15090.0. The insider now directly holds 26,159 shares of Brinker International Inc. (EAT).

Brinker International Inc. (EAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is trading 5.79% up over the past 12 months and Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) that is -5.59% lower over the same period. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is -16.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.