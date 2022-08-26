Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) is -82.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $2.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COMS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is -9.50% and -13.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -74.43% off its SMA200. COMS registered -93.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.82%.

The stock witnessed a -7.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.13%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.02% over the week and 8.59% over the month.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) has around 109 employees, a market worth around $12.93M and $11.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.49. Distance from 52-week low is 22.20% and -93.70% from its 52-week high.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Analyst Forecasts

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.27M, and float is at 54.43M with Short Float at 4.28%.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davies Brent M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Davies Brent M bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $0.99 per share for a total of $5920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Davies Brent M (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $1.59 per share for $3180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the COMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, McIntire Dustin H. (Chief Technology Officer) acquired 60,000 shares at an average price of $1.72 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 1,483,763 shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS).